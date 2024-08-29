AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.54

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.
