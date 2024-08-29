AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Down 37.9% in August

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCO opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.