AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,747,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,449,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

