Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 163.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $73.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

