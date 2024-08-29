Aimi Nasharuddin Acquires 900,000 Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL) Stock

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,868.65).

Aimi Nasharuddin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,582,487.14).

Upland Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

UPL opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Thursday. Upland Resources Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

