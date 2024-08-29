AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) versus enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Critical Survey

AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR – Get Free Report) and enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AirTrona International and enCore Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A enCore Energy N/A -6.37% -5.46%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A enCore Energy $35.71 million 18.33 -$22.39 million ($0.13) -27.31

This table compares AirTrona International and enCore Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AirTrona International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than enCore Energy.

Risk and Volatility

AirTrona International has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enCore Energy has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AirTrona International and enCore Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 N/A enCore Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33

enCore Energy has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.10%.

Summary

enCore Energy beats AirTrona International on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

