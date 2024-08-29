Aladar Szalay Sells 40,000 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,590.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $108,939.30.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of Genelux stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.57. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genelux by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

