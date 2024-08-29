Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Trading Down 1.1%

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 20,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alaunos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.