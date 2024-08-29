Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Up 65.4% in August

Ald S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

ALD Price Performance

ALLDF stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. ALD has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.05.

ALD Company Profile

ALD SA provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; and tools and services for fleet managers and drivers. The company is also involved in trading used cars and light commercial vehicles, and the retail sale of vehicles.

