Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.33.

NYSE ARE opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

