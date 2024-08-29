Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 0.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.27 and last traded at $81.61. Approximately 3,238,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 16,650,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $6,185,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 711,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.