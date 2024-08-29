Alice Williams Purchases 350 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$148.61 ($100.41) per share, with a total value of A$52,013.15 ($35,144.02).
Pro Medicus Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Medicus
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks to Watch as the Dollar Declines to a 7-Month Low
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MGM Insiders Bet Big on Its Undervalued Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.