Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.92.

Shares of ATD opened at C$78.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

