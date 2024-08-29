Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

