Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $5.59. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 751,326 shares.

ALIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth about $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

