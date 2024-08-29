Alistair Field Buys 2,500 Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Stock

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Field purchased 2,500 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.99 ($13.51) per share, with a total value of A$49,975.00 ($33,766.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.12.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

