Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $2,317,496.74 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,314,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

