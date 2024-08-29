AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at $903,935.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,935.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

