AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.95.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AllianceBernstein
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.67.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.