Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 14,867 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 60.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock worth $9,731,003 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $278.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

