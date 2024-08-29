Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 24,082 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Unum Group worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $473,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

