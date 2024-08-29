Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 58,240.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $372.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

