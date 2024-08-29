Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 23,528 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.50% of JFrog worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Up 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

