Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 457,054 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 344.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,054 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of Gentex worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

