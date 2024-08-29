Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $158,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.1% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 186.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

