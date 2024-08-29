Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 969,435 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

