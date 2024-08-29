Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

E2open Parent stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

