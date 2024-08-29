Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.
E2open Parent Stock Performance
E2open Parent stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
