Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,107 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

