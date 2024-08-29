Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $142.32.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

