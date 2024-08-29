Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.84 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DPZ. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $416.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.