Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.92 Million Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 944,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period.

NYSE JHS opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

