Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $20,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

