Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 159.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLUT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

FLUT stock opened at $206.84 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

