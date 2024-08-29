Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,908 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12,171.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after buying an additional 578,869 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 356,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 36,076.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 334,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.