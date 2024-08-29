Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 49,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after acquiring an additional 385,044 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after purchasing an additional 259,252 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,354,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after buying an additional 111,362 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,251,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.93.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.