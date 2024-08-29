Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,424 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

