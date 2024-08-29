Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 55,938 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,938 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,661,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,253,000 after buying an additional 493,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

