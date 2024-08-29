Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 67 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $315.60 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.