Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 892,798 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paycor HCM by 40.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 422,785 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYCR opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

