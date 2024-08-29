Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,675 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $334,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,703,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 101.0% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $950.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $816.72. The company has a market capitalization of $903.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,896,942,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.