Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,708 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPX Technologies worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.09. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $164.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

