Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $950.53 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $903.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $887.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock worth $990,278,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.88.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

