Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

