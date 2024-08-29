Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

