AlphaQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in Visa by 1,215.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 88,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $269.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.14. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $490.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.