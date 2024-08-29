AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.79. The firm has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $222.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

