ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LGRO stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

