Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 501.7% in the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

