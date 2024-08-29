Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

