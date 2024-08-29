Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $58.40 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

