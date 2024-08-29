Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at TD Cowen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.85.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.